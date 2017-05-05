Marvel

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE POST-CREDITS SCENE OF GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 INSIDE.

When the gang traveled to see The Collector (Benicio del Toro) in Guardians of the Galaxy, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Easter eggs all over his extensive collection. But one, a caterpillar-like pod, drew lots of attention, especially after it was seen to be split open and empty after The Collector’s base was destroyed. Fans speculated it had once housed one of the most powerful beings in the galaxy. A being that is inextricably intertwined with the Infinity Gauntlet saga: Adam Warlock.

But though The Collector is powerful — an Elder of the Universe even — it felt unlikely he would be able to contain Adam Warlock behind a display case. So many wrote it off as simply a nod to the character. But Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has confirmed those theories. Adam was never in The Collector’s possession for he did not even exist yet. But he does now, thanks to The Sovereign High Priestess Ayesha. And honestly? James Gunn reconfiguring the creation of Adam to be at the hands of Ayesha is a pretty delightful thumbing of the nose at the Biblical origin that was the source material’s inspiration.

In the comics, both Adam and Ayesha are products of a group of Earth scientists known as The Enclave. They created Adam first — referring to him only as Him — but when that went sideways, the scientists went back to the drawing board and created Ayesha. The genetically perfect woman was known only as Her, because scientists aren’t poets I guess. By turning that on its head, director James Gunn now has Adam as the creation of Ayesha, instead of Ayesha’s single-minded mission in life being to find Adam Warlock and mate with him.