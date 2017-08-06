Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It may be time to readjust your Song of the Summer power rankings. A delightfully cheesy bit of space disco (from the ’70s and deep space simultaneously) now has its own music video to get down to. That’s right, it’s “Guardians’ Inferno” time.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cut has been gussied up with its own promo video (just in time for this month’s home release) and it looks just a smidge cheaper budget-wise than the blockbuster film it spawned from. We get David Hasselhoff and The Sneezers knocking out the Meco-inspired tune complete with director James Gunn, Zoe Saldana, David Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn (plus bonus cameo zazz) all bringing some ’70s-kissed grooving magic to the party. Naturally, Hasselhoff treats this sort of silly experience like his natural habitat and the GotG boogie down all-stars are game to go toe-to-toe in bringing care-free fun.

If you prefer the grim angsty surroundings of a Suicide Squad inspired video, “Guardians’ Inferno” might not be your cup to tea. It’s mine, though. I recommend guzzling it down by the kettle. We have the video above (it’d be silly if we didn’t) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is lined up for digital release on August 8 with the Blu-Ray incarnation coming on August 22.