Chris Pratt Confirms The Worst Kept Secret About ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

04.18.17 1 hour ago

Tango and Cash will be reunited on the big screen and we all have Guardians Of The Galaxy to thank for it. Chris Pratt confirmed Sly Stallone’s appearance in the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live during the cast sit down, trying to figure out what he can and cannot say about the film ahead of its release. After some goading and a few jokes by Kurt Russell — a guy who seems very excited for this movie — Pratt made his confirmation about the news. Still no word on if Frank Stallone can appear on the soundtrack, but we’re all holding out hope.

I don’t know if actually going to be playing Starhawk, but why not? It’s better than tossing him in a role that he might not come back for and plays a part in some later movie. And if he does come back, possibly due to his exodus from The Expendables franchise, the role is there for the taking.

