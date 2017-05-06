Differences Between 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Movie And Comics

05.06.17

Neil deGrasse Tyson is known for throwing cold water on a variety of fictional topics these days, especially when it comes to the science portion of science fiction. So to give him another platform and also get his thoughts about The Rock’s feats of strength, The Late Show asked the astrophysicist to pick apart a few of the films hitting theaters this summer.

As usual, he’s not wrong about how the situations from the films would happen in reality. There would indeed be no sounds in space for all those incredible battles, meaning explosions and laser blasts would just be silent whizzes — if they even happened at all thanks to the no oxygen thing. He at least admits that this one doesn’t bother him as much, especially in connection to Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. When there’s a giant tree man and talking Raccoon walking around, you gotta suspend that disbelief.

