Chris Pratt made a stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live in the audience and “surprised” everybody with the latest trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. As usual, the introduction ended up being part of a bit, but it was worth it in the end. This is somewhere above the CHiPs announcement, but still far below the Spider-Man trailer.

The trailer itself does add a little more to the plot, but not a whole lot. James Gunn is still doing a tight job of keeping things under wraps ahead of the release, but we do know that Nebula is technically a prisoner and Star Lord’s dad likes to make quite an entrance. We also know that Fleetwood Mac will be making an appearance on the film’s soundtrack — or it’s at least going to appear somewhere and sets a tone for the trailer. Business is a booming for the Guardians here in the trailer, but it’s sure to get a little hairier for them as the film continues. At least we shouldn’t have to worry about universe shaking consequences this time around for the team. They can save that for Infinity War.