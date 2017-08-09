Star-Lord Fiddles With A Zune In This ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Deleted Scene

Initially, Microsoft wasn’t pleased when James Gunn wanted to put their biggest failure beyond Windows Vista Home Basic Edition front and center in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. But after explaining its importance in musically grounding the characters and how it wasn’t meant to be a cheap dig at an expensive misstep, they gave their blessing and now Star-Lord doesn’t have to rely on the same Awesome Mix Tape he’s been rocking for decades.

In this deleted scene, we see that Kirk Gleason (Sean Gunn) from Gilmore Girls has left Star’s Hollow and traveled many light years away for this pivotal moment of introducing Star-Lord to the MP3 player. The whole scene seems ad-libbed, although it definitely had a more touching sentiment in the finished film. But first, Kraglin (Sean Gunn who isn’t Kirk even though he always is and always will be in the hearts of millions), lists his choice tracks on the device.

He’s got a little Alice Cooper, some Traffic, Thin Lizzy, and… Cat? No one knows what Chris Pratt is saying there. Maybe Cat Power? Stray Cats? What is it? We need to know the eclectic mix that exists on the surprisingly vast hard drive of the Zune!

