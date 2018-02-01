Disney/Lucasfilm

With its May release date approaching, there’s been shockingly little seen of Solo: A Star Wars Story outside of a few scant images posted by Ron Howard. Hopefully, that all will come to an end soon, as the first teaser trailer is rumored to drop during the Super Bowl.

This comes from Collider, who has done the math and assembled the rumors into a coherent theory off the back of a Hollywood Reporter story that points to a 30-60 second Super Bowl teaser and a full-length Solo trailer for Black Panther‘s opening weekend.

As THR points out, most of the major studios will be rolling out ads and spots for the most-watched TV event of the year, and all signs point to Solo‘s marketing campaign kicking off during the Patriots-Eagles game. There are less than four months to go until the movie comes out, so it’s now, or it really will get delayed. Keep in mind Howard joined the project in June 2017, and it wrapped in October. A seven-month turnaround for a blockbuster like this from can to screen will be impressive. Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs impressive.

