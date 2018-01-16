Lucasfilm Finally Releases The ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Plot Summary

01.16.18

DISNEY/TWITTER

Solo: A Star Wars Story — the second stand-alone Star Wars installment, and 10th movie in the franchise overall (sorry/not sorry, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure) — comes out in just over four months. There’s still not a trailer or even an official still, but on Tuesday, Lucasfilm finally released a plot summary for the film, which takes place many years before Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker hops aboard that “piece of junk” Millennium Falcon.

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

So, there’s still not much there in terms of, y’know, details, despite a script from Lawrence Kasdan (he also co-wrote The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Force Awakens) and an all-star cast, including Alden Ehrenreich as the titular smuggler, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Solo: A Star Wars Story comes out May 25.

