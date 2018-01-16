Solo: A Star Wars Story — the second stand-alone Star Wars installment, and 10th movie in the franchise overall (sorry/not sorry, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure) — comes out in just over four months. There’s still not a trailer or even an official still, but on Tuesday, Lucasfilm finally released a plot summary for the film, which takes place many years before Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker hops aboard that “piece of junk” Millennium Falcon.
“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”
So, there’s still not much there in terms of, y’know, details, despite a script from Lawrence Kasdan (he also co-wrote The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Force Awakens) and an all-star cast, including Alden Ehrenreich as the titular smuggler, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Solo: A Star Wars Story comes out May 25.
This reads like the description of a ride at Disney World
Because it’s going to suck.
There’s chatter on the Web that Disney is already writing this one off. They say the lead actor can’t act worth a lick, an acting coach had to be on every set.
In the post prequal world we live in you’d think they’d learn to bounce someone as soon as they realize they suck.
Similar rumours about Heath Ledger circulated during production of The Dark Knight
The acting coach thing is just making me think “Would that it were so simple”