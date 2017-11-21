DC/FOX

DC’s digital service is joining Warner Bros. and the rest of the DC entertainment world in getting firmly behind Harley Quinn as possibly the second or third-most important character in their superhero universe (after Batman and Wonder Woman). Deadline is reporting that DC’s streaming service is developing a full 26-episode half-hour animated series based around Quinn after she finally breaks from the thrall of Joker. For real this time.

Below is development art featuring Quinn, Poison Ivy, Clayface and many other supervillains in Batman’s rogue’s gallery:

BREAKING: Margot Robbie will be asked to reprise Harley Quinn in a 26-episode animated series for the new DC Streaming Platform #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/1NQ28559e5 — Gotham City Sirens (@SirensMovieNews) November 21, 2017

According to Deadline, the series will feature most of the villains featured in the image above as Quinn attempts to take over the underbelly of Gotham in her own bubbly, psychotic way. There’s no mention of Joker, which seems a bit odd, but maybe they’ll explain why he and Harley split when the series kicks off.

As far as who’s playing Quinn, Margot Robbie is reportedly “at the top of Warner Bros.’ list” to voice the character after she stole the show in Suicide Squad. If that happens, that means Robbie might be voicing the character in 26 animated episodes, while also potentially playing Quinn in a Joker/Quinn “criminal love story” that’s being fast-tracked at Warner Bros. for a release within the next two years. After that, Suicide Squad 2.

