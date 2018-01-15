Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Back in 2016, a Harry Potter fan-film was crowdfunded, then quickly frozen after Warner Bros. contacted the filmmakers to ask them about what they were doing with their precious intellectual property. Eventually, in a rare instance of a major studio allowing fans of a big-time series to unofficially add to the story, Warner Bros. allowed the movie to be released as long as creators and co-directors Gianmaria Pezzato and Stefano Prestia didn’t monetize it. Now we’re here, nearly two years later with an hour-long look at the rise of Voldemort from Tryangle Films.

Voldemort: Origins of the Heir follows Grisha McLaggen, the heir of Gryffindor, pitted against Tom Riddle as he leans into becoming the most dangerous wizard ever, Voldemort. There’s murder, intrigue, and gaps filled in the greater Wizarding World universe. Pezzato told Polygon:

“We wondered, ‘What made Tom Riddle become Voldemort? What happened in those years, and what really went down at Hogwarts when he came back?’” Pezzato said. “There are some clues in the books which have not been transposed at all in the movies, but a lot goes unspoken. This is the story we want to tell: The rise of the Dark Lord before Harry Potter and his first demise.”

The quality is top-notch and it shows that fan films can add to a dense mythos with the approval of the creators. It's an hour well worth any Harry Potter fanatic's time.

