Warner Bros

HBO’s upcoming Watchmen adaptation has landed on a director for the pilot and it’s definitely not a Zack Snyder clone taking up the gig.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Nicole Kassell will be helming the pilot for the superhero series. Kassell comes with a decorated prestige TV résumé that includes work on Westworld, Better Call Saul and multiple episodes of The Leftovers. Speaking of which, Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindelof is the showrunner for the Alan Moore indebted project. He’s in charge of the script as well.

Lindelof sent out an Instagram message Tuesday afternoon celebrating Kassell coming aboard to direct.

“If y’all are into lion sex boats, then you’re gonna LOVE what Nicole’s got cooking on our beloved WATCHMEN.” wrote Lindelof in the accompanying caption. Lord willing, we’ll see that on a coffee mug by 2019.

For those unfamiliar with the acclaimed limited edition comic series or its big screen adaptation, Watchmen takes place in an alternate world where the existence of superheroes changes history (Nixon’s still the prez) and places a darkly satirical view of their presence. There’s murder, misery and a dystopian circumstance to trudge through. Also, there’s a man dressed as an owl.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)