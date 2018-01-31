HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Series Lands A Director And She Comes With A Prestige TV Pedigree

#Watchmen #The Leftovers
01.30.18 11 hours ago

Warner Bros

HBO’s upcoming Watchmen adaptation has landed on a director for the pilot and it’s definitely not a Zack Snyder clone taking up the gig.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Nicole Kassell will be helming the pilot for the superhero series. Kassell comes with a decorated prestige TV résumé that includes work on Westworld, Better Call Saul and multiple episodes of The Leftovers. Speaking of which, Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindelof is the showrunner for the Alan Moore indebted project. He’s in charge of the script as well.

Lindelof sent out an Instagram message Tuesday afternoon celebrating Kassell coming aboard to direct.

“If y’all are into lion sex boats, then you’re gonna LOVE what Nicole’s got cooking on our beloved WATCHMEN.” wrote Lindelof in the accompanying caption. Lord willing, we’ll see that on a coffee mug by 2019.

For those unfamiliar with the acclaimed limited edition comic series or its big screen adaptation, Watchmen takes place in an alternate world where the existence of superheroes changes history (Nixon’s still the prez) and places a darkly satirical view of their presence. There’s murder, misery and a dystopian circumstance to trudge through. Also, there’s a man dressed as an owl.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Watchmen#The Leftovers
TAGSNICOLE KASSELLTHE LEFTOVERSWATCHMEN

How Music Connects Us

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

01.29.18 2 days ago
Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

01.29.18 2 days ago 7 Comments
The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 6 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 7 days ago 10 Comments
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP