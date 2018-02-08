Henry Cavill’s Mustache In ‘Justice League’ Was Just Erased Better By A Cheap Computer And DeepFakes

#Justice League #Twitter
Entertainment Editor
02.08.18

Among the many criticisms made of Justice League, one frequent gripe was about the VFX work to digitally remove Henry Cavill’s mustache (the disturbing example photos are at the bottom of this post). He was reshooting scenes as Superman while under contract to Paramount for Mission Impossible 6, so the mustache had to stay on. Could those digital effects have been better? It seems so, as some pretty impressive results have been achieved by YouTuber Deep Fakes with a $500 used computer and the free deepfakes algorithm.

Usually deepfakes is used to swap faces, either to put someone’s face onto a porn performer without their consent (bad) or to replace every actor with Nic Cage (good). This time, the algorithm taught an AI to digitally remove Cavill’s mustache, resulting in some clips that look better than the ones in the $300 million movie. Well, this is awkward.

DeepFakes Club explains:

[I] trained the computer model on two different version, mustached and shaven, of the same face. The model did a decent job of removing Cavill’s mustache, at least as cleanly as the average rushed morning shaving session. Due to the inflexibility of the current blending functions in the deepfaking software, I saved the shaved images without any blurring or blending functions. I then masked the shaved mouths and combined them with the original clips in video editing software.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justice League#Twitter
TAGSAIArtificial IntelligenceDEEP FAKESDEEPFAKESHENRY CAVILLJustice LeagueTwitterWARNER

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 9 hours ago
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 day ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 3 days ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 6 days ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 1 week ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP