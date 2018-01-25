Star Wars fans love to argue more than Watto loves money. Who shot first: Han or Greedo? What’s the correct order to watch the episodic films? Is Jar Jar Binks or Supreme Leader Snoke the worse character? (Answers: Han; from Episode I to Episode VIII, obviously; and yes.) The big debate coming out of The Last Jedi is whether the Holdo Maneuver — in which Vice Admiral Holdo sacrifices herself by jumping into hyperspace and ripping open the First Order’s flagship — is a “threat to Star Wars lore.” It’s an incredible moment of filmmaking (the silence is deafening) and something we’ve never seen before in a Star Wars movie, which is exactly why some so-called “fans” are upset.
While speaking on SlashFilm‘s podcast, director Rian Johnson addressed the issue. “First of all, has this been done before, period?” he asked. “I’ve got to reserve the right for [Lucasfilm Story Group member] Pablo [Hidalgo] to build it back into canon if he’s like, ‘Yeah, this is a thing and they outlawed it.’ I think there’s various ways you can go with it. But it’s not like it was the plan to do this.”
Johnson continued, “It’s a spur of the moment thing. It’s this idea that she gets and she sits down and f*cking does, and it obviously takes everybody completely by surprise. It takes Hux by surprise. The fact that Hux doesn’t see it coming means it’s probably not a standard military maneuver. I think it was something that Holdo [laughs] pulled out of her butt in the moment.”
That’s where all the best ideas come from. Just ask Ponda Baba’s face. (The “spur of the moment” thing is also what makes the scene so exciting. You can sense the desperation from the Resistance.) Anyway, I’m sure this rationalization will satisfy Star Wars fans, who will never argue about anything ever again.
“without precise calculations we could fly right through a star or bounce too close to a supernova, and that’d end your trip real quick, wouldn’t it?,”
I’m pretty sure Hera did something simliar to this in the most recent season of Rebels. She jumped to hyperspace through the hangar of an Imperial ship, which was open from one side to the other. It incinerated the ships within the hangar as well as damaging the main ship. And in an earlier season of Rebels, they used a jump to hyperspace to ignite some unstable gas in a nebula, which lit up and severely damaged one or two Star Destroyers.
Not only did her jump through a hanger into hyperspace, earlier in the show commander Sato crashed a rebel cruiser into a star destroyer( maybe it was the interdictor I can’t remember right). Sure it wasn’t a hyperspace jump but it’s the same principle of crashing ships to escape
The problem with this explanation is that it undermines the idea that she had a plan the whole time and that Poe was being unreasonable in pushing back. Instead, we learn she literally had no idea what she was going to do–she made it up at the last second.
The plan was to somehow sneak passed Krait and dump the ships without the Resistance knowing it (it is a dumb plan because any admiral worth their salt would send probes to explore whichever planet on the path of the Resistance escape). Once the Resistance started blasting the transport ships, she had to improvise and the ol hyperspace into a ship trick was her only choice. Didn’t work though. All they really had to do is hyperspace to Krait and immediately dump their ships onto Krait. They would have had 5 minutes to get to the same base and organize a defense. Both plans ultimately failed.
Holdo was on a suicide run whether or not Poe had unintentionally given away the plans over the com to DJ.
It was the job of Holdo to steer the Resistance ship until the point it ran out of fuel and the First Order would then blast it to hell with the FO believing they had killed everybody onboard but once Holdo realized the FO knew the plans as they started blasting the shuttles Holdo simply brought about her inevitable death sooner than she had expected.
He should really consider stopping his “you guys just don’t get it” tour. I didn’t like the movie but I respect his artistic vision. So I don’t think he needs to spend his time defending his work. The movie is what it is, so explanations and making references to obscure books just makes him seem defensive.
Should probably tell everyone to stop asking him these questions then… I highly doubt he’s interested in having to explain every one of his decisions, but it is what it is
He’s the one who is still doing interviews a month after the movie was released. It’s not like people are showing up at his home with notepads full of questions to ask him.
The big problem with the scene is that the tactic is highly effective, and seems to require no special circumstances. So why it isn’t done all the time? Why did Holdo wait for most of the resistance to die before she did it? Why haven’t we seen ships do this in every Star Wars battle? Why aren’t there specialised unmanned ships designed exactly this purpose? What was needed was some excuse for why this was possible in this situation but not usually, so that it made sense it was a surprise. Otherwise the damage to suspension of disbelief is unacceptably large.
I think the easiest answer is that no one thought to do this before.
Holdo was on a suicide run no matter what. That’s why she said her goodbyes to Leia.
She was going to steer the Resistance ship until it ran out of fuel and then the First Order would destroy the ship believing all the crew was on board.
Once Holdo realized the FO was on to their plan Holdo could simply CHOOSE to die SOONER BECAUSE THERE WAS NOBODY ELSE ON THE RESISTANCE SHIP…… you know: WHEN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF OTHERS ON THE SHIP IT’S NOT A VERY GOOD IDEA TO TRY A SUICIDE RUN.
By ramming the First Order and dying ALONE, Holdo was at least trying SOMETHING to help the HUNDREDS OF OTHERS have a chance to escape.
GET IT NOW?
The thing is, the stuff that Rian Johnson is defending isn’t the stuff that *actually* was a problem in the movie. It was obvious that Holdo came up with the idea at the last minute. It was also obvious that she had no plan leading up to that, and that is kind of a problem — but he’s not talking about that part. He’ll take what was a small complaint and focus on that and Totally Destroy whatever strawman he’s debating, but then he doesn’t answer the big plot problems.
It’s stupid because the moment Finn and that fat girl were able to go on their side quest we’ve established that there’s a way to get off the ship and go far away from where the New Order could find them. There was no need to go hide in some stupid bunker when Finn could have just gone back and forth in his ship taking small groups of resistance undetected. It’s further solidified as stupid when Leia is trying to send a distress beacon. Why couldn’t Finn and his husky companion just gone and sought help while they were off the ship? This is why the movie sucks – it establishes rules then breaks them for convenience. Lazy writing.
The transports were undetected too before Finn and Poe spilled the beans to a stranger, that’s why Holdo used them instead of a tiny pod to slowly get everyone out. Finn also left to get a cracker so they could stop the order from tracking them so the resistance could jump to safety. That means there was a time limit before the ships were out of fuel. Leias distress signal is a much larger beacon than Finn “going to get help”.
Since Uproxx posts 3 Last Jedi posts a day I guess this is where I’ll leave my general comment and leave it at that. I admit that I enjoy Star Wars generally but am not a superfan, but I have to admit to being baffled by the response of Star Wars fans. All Star Wars movies have weird plot holes and bad dialogue and strange physics. Star Wars fans seem to get hung up on whether Snoke is uncle to Vader or whatever student fan fiction tor rumour they care about, so they are upset that Last Jedi crapped all over their theories. I think most people want to be entertained with these movies and enter into this strange world of good vs. evil. I thought The Last Jedi was the third best in the series (even though it was way too long) because at least it had a good story, character beats I wasn’t expecting (loved how they handled Luke) and was the first time since A new Hope and Empire that it felt like the director had an original vision.
Looper is better than every Star Wars movie other than Hope or Jedi anyways.
I don’t remember having seen a director defend so many different aspects of one of his film so little time after its release. This isn’t normal, even for a Star Wars film. That script is a mess.
