The ‘Wonder Woman’ Honest Trailer Doesn’t Confuse Length With Depth

“She’s the hero the DCEU doesn’t deserve, but sure as hell needs right now.” That’s right, it’s Wonder Woman, the not-much-maligned subject of the newest honest trailer from Screen Junkies. They took on the Herculean task of trying to find reasons to complain about a critically acclaimed and record breaking movie. About that challenge they say, “If we’re being honest there’s no way this trailer pleases all the fans no matter how good or bad it is. I’m sure this superhero can relate.”

They can’t come up with many criticisms, instead referencing what James Cameron said and joking about the flaws of other DCEU movies: “confusing length with depth, complexity with intelligence, and self-absorbed downers with heroism.” They call Wonder Woman “flawed but important,” which reminded us of what Vince said about the film (“Is a gender-swapped version of the mediocre heroes we already have for boys really all we can hope for?”). Yes, these are the details we’ll quibble about in a movie where people have superpowers and Ares walks the Earth.

The honest trailer is also filled with puns, dubbing the film A Justice League Of Her Own, but, more importantly, it offers an update on the current power rankings of Hollywood Chrises: