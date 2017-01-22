Fox

Logan debuted a second, far bloodier trailer earlier this week. Not only did the trailer line up with the 40-minute preview we got to see, but it also truly shows that we’re getting a much different X-Men film this time around. If Deadpool was a comedy that threw the fourth wall in the garbage, Logan looks to toss the world shaking doom to the side for a much more personal story. We got some of that in The Wolverine, but Logan is chugging along to go even further away from the established X-Men universe.

That’s what Hugh Jackman talked about with Digital Spy, noting that Logan aims to be different and “stand alone” away from the other X-Men films to a degree: