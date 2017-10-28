ABC

The deal between ABC, Marvel, and IMAX to debut the first two episodes of Inhumans in theaters via IMAX’s wide format showings drew some criticism at the time once critical reviews started to be released. The production schedule did the show no favors and it led to the show stumbling out of the gates. While it has come around according to the most recent reviews, the CEO of IMAX seems to think that the “experiment” of releasing it in theaters won’t happen again any time soon.

CEO Rich Gelfond commented to Deadline about Inhumans and its performance at theaters — pulling in just slightly over $3 million — and he attributed most of the trouble to “misalignment of customer expectations” according to Deadline: