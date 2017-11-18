Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It has been over a decade since The Incredibles saved the world together as part of Pixar’s foray into the world of superheroes, but now they are returning 14 years later. And as we saw at the end of the first film, baby Jack-Jack is starting to manifest his powers in some very volatile ways.

That’s where most of the first teaser trailer for Incredibles 2 focuses, showing the youngest member of the Parr family showing off his superpowers and illuminating the logo for the sequel. We then get a short sequence showing Mr. Incredible celebrating the fact that Jack-Jack has powers, though he instantly regrets it once they start to blast him a bit and ruin his hair.

There isn’t much to go on yet, but the film is slated for release in Summer 2018 and marks the latest Pixar franchise to return for a sequel. Brad Bird will write and direct the film, John Ratzenberger will return to appear as The Underminer — the villain that appears at the conclusion of the first film — with the second film will picking up directly where the first leaves off. The film will apparently deal with Helen Parr (voiced by Holly Hunter) going on her own adventure similar to Mr. Incredible’s in the first film, while he gets to stay at home and learn about being a father to their infant son.