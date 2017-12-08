Here’s When Ben Affleck May Quit Playing Batman, And Who’s Top Pick To Replace Him

12.08.17 6 mins ago

Warner

Pictured: Ben Affleck, presumably on the phone with his agent.

Last night we learned Warner is restructuring their DC films after Justice League‘s less-than-stellar reviews and profits. Buried in Variety‘s report on the matter was the news that it’s “highly unlikely” Ben Affleck will play Batman in The Batman, to be directed by Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), after Affleck stepped down as director and his script was rewritten. Variety reports Affleck will likely stay on long enough to play Batman one last time in The Flash‘s spinoff, Flashpoint, contrary to rumors about Jeffrey Dean Morgan possibly taking over the Batman role due to the film’s alternate timeline (it’s complicated).

This news has been a long, long, long, time coming, with Affleck even saying during the press tour for Justice League, “I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it.” Along with rumors of Affleck’s possible disinterest in Matt Reeves’ version of The Batman, there have been rumors that Reeves wanted to recast someone younger anyway, and he even has someone in mind.

