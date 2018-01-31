A ‘Star Wars’ Fan Favorite Isn’t Sure If They’re Dead Or Alive After ‘The Last Jedi’

After a too-brief debut in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Captain Phasma, played by Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie, finally got her moment to shine in The Last Jedi. Of course, five minutes later, she was defeated in battle by Finn and Rose (with some help from BB-8 riding an AT-ST walker, which is something I didn’t know I needed). But is she dead? There’s still some question about that. Most people don’t fall into a fiery abyss in space and make it out alive, but most people aren’t chromium-covered stormtroopers.

Christie isn’t sure about the character’s fate, and “that scares and upsets me because I really want to see this character explored,” she said. “I’m actually very invested in the character now. And that’s genuine. That’s not just chat. It has opened up a chain of stories and events in my mind about who Phasma is.”

With only one film left in the current trilogy, it’s unlikely Phasma (who got a story of her own in Delilah S. Dawson’s Star Wars: Phasma novel) will show up yet again to fight Finn in Episode IX; there’s too much other plot to get to. Besides, Christie has more important things to do, like trying to resist this devilish charm.

