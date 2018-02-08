Fox

Deadpool 2 issued a new trailer on Wednesday, and we’ve already broken it down and made some guesses about the mutant team-up pictured above, assembling in a a military dropship. Now we have a confirmation (courtesy of Colossus actor Stefan Kapičić himself) about some of the details.

First off, many people immediately wanted to know if that’s Terry Crews — not listed on the movie’s IMDb page — standing on the far right: