Deadpool 2 issued a new trailer on Wednesday, and we’ve already broken it down and made some guesses about the mutant team-up pictured above, assembling in a a military dropship. Now we have a confirmation (courtesy of Colossus actor Stefan Kapičić himself) about some of the details.
First off, many people immediately wanted to know if that’s Terry Crews — not listed on the movie’s IMDb page — standing on the far right:
Seems more akin to the Wild Pack/Six Pack with that line up, save for Shatter Star and Colossus. They always give us bastardizations of the narrative whenever they make an X-film. Sometimes it works, though, but only because Fassbender and McAvoy were pretty awesome in them.
