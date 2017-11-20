Warner Bros.

With all due respect to Stephen King, the scariest (and best) scene in the record-breaking It is the first one. It’s beautifully shot, effectively captures the eccentricity of Pennywise the Dancing Clown (I, for one, would not talk to a clown in the sewer, but I can understand how seven-year-old Georgie would be enraptured by Pennywise’s talk of cotton candy, peanuts, and popcorn), and it’s terrifyingly violent. One thing the scene’s not: hilarious.

Unless you’re the director of It.

Andy Muschietti, who was also behind the camera for 2013’s underrated Mama, recently shared an early drawing from It on Instagram. “And here a little sketch i drew for pennywise’s ‘killmouth,’ one of the comedic highlights of the film,” he wrote. Muschietti’s “killmouth” is a reference to when Pennywise takes a chomp out of Georgie’s arm (although not before sniffing him, apparently) then drags him into the sewer, where they all float, too.