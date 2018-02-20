Warner Bros. Pictures

Horror is more prone to sequels than any other movie genre, especially when they’re the highest-grossing horror movie of all-time. It: Chapter Two will take place approximately 30 years after the original (with flashbacks to 1989), when the Losers’ Club first encountered Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Bill, Richie, Ben, Mike, Stanley, and Beverly will now be adults, and considering how well It performed at the box office ($700 million) and among critics (85% on Rotten Tomatoes), those are some of the most in-demand roles in Hollywood right now.

Naturally, producers are circling the most obvious (redhead) actress for Beverly. Sometimes obvious is best, though, because Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain is reportedly in talks to play the only female member of the Losers’ Club.

Sources stress that negotiations are early and that the script is still being worked on, but both sides have officially begun discussing her coming on to the project… Chastain has been linked to the sequel for some time following its monster opening weekend, as [director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti] mentioned her in an interview with Variety as a top choice to play adult Beverly in the sequel. Rumors even surfaced of a post-credits scene in which Chastain could have made a cameo, though that never came to fruition. (Via)

Chastain, who recently starred in Molly’s Game and previously starred in Muschietti’s Mama, was even handpicked by Sophia Lillis, who played teenage Beverly, to portray her older self. She’s got a bright future in front of her, once she can see it through all the blood. The “quite darker” It: Chapter Two opens in 2019.

(Via Variety)