So What The Hell Is Going On With ‘The Batman’?

#Jake Gyllenhaal #Justice League #Ben Affleck #Batman
Entertainment Editor
01.16.18

Warner

Last month, we learned it was “highly unlikely” Ben Affleck will play Batman in The Batman, although he would reportedly don the cowl one last time for Flashpoint. At the time, a rumor was also circulating that The Batman director Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) wanted to recast Jake Gyllenhaal as Batman.

Since then, we’ve only heard one thing through official channels about The Batman. Reeves said, “I have the story worked out and I am outlining,” while a guest on The Q & A Podcast with Jeff Goldsmith last month (episode 2, around the 1:46:32 mark). In other words, the script was only an outline as of last month.

Meanwhile, several rumors have emerged about whether Ben Affleck will play Batman again, with the consensus seemingly being he’ll play Batman in Flashpoint or Suicide Squad 2. As for who will play Batman next, those rumors about Gyllenhaal are back again, with Revenge of the Fans claiming a source told them, “[Jake] Gyllenhaal is probably Batman. Affleck is not out of it yet. That’s the thing, he still has a contract. But the studio is sour on him. If Ben rolls, Jake is in. Kind of a weird web. These guys both know they control each other’s destiny.”

That’s just a rumor, of course. And there’s a big difference between having a name in mind and having a contract already signed. That said, if they do sign a new actor to take over the role, maybe they’ll learn from the past and sign him for more than one movie at a time.

(Via The Q & A Podcast with Jeff Goldsmith, Reddit, Batman on Film, and Revenge of the Fans)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jake Gyllenhaal#Justice League#Ben Affleck#Batman
TAGSBatmanBEN AFFLECKflashpointJake GyllenhaalJustice LeagueMATT REEVESSUICIDE SQUAD 2THE BATMAN

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 3 hours ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 4 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 6 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP