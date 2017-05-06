Movies That Inspired Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

James Gunn Reveals The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Post-Credit Scene That Didn’t Make The Cut

Sadly for key grips across the planet, folks sticking around during the end credits of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are there for reasons other than reading the roll call of who made the film. Marvel’s made a habit of stuffing intriguing lil’ post-credit sequences into their films and that’s part of the treat of going to see these superhero films.

You read the headline, eh? Fantastic. That means you understand that a potential buffet of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 spoilers are on their way. Here’s Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” as a courtesy buffer before we get into it. So possible SPOILERS AHEAD, please tread carefully.

Guardians filmmaker James Gunn chatted with USA Today about the five post-credits scenes stuffed into the swashbuckling summer blockbuster, including a mention of one clip that never made it into the bonus scene festivities.

The nixed scene featured Gef the Ravager (played by Steve Agee) and seeing as he was hit by Yondu’s arrow earlier in the film, the worry was that it might be hard for cinemagoers to follow. The scene would have had Gamora and Mantis talking and then screaming is heard.

“We realize that Gef has been on the ship the entire time mortally wounded,” explains Gunn. “It ended up being a little confusing.”

Speaking of things that might be a little confusing for some attendees, be sure to check out our explainer for a certain attention grabbing character that emerged in a non-cut post-credit scene.

