Jared Leto Confirms His Confusion Over That Rumor About Leonardo DiCaprio And A Joker Origin Film

#Leonardo DiCaprio #Suicide Squad #DC Comics
Managing Editor, Trending
09.07.17

If it seems hard to pin down exactly where Warner Bros. is taking the DC Comics extended universe on the big screen, you’re not alone. Jared Leto was reportedly upset that there was talk of multiple Jokers running around in the upcoming Warner film release schedule. He had only just finished devouring the role and mailing the leftovers to his co-stars in Suicide Squad, only scratching the surface of where the character could go. Now with talk of the Todd Phillips Joker origin film with Martin Scorsese producing and Leonardo DiCaprio rumored for the title role, it seems that there could be a Joker competition brewing on the horizon.

Or it did before this interview with Jared Leto and 30 Seconds To Mars guitarist Tomo Miličević at the Destiny 2 launch event. After discussing their memorable VMAs appearance at the end of August, complete with the thermal imagery and Travis Scott, the chat turns to Leto’s DC Comics role and the confusing nature of Warner Bros. plans. As it turns out, he agrees that it is confusing but is also very relaxed about the role:

“I love the Joker,” Leto explained. “He’s a great character and really fun character to play. But it’s a big universe and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there. You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Leonardo DiCaprio#Suicide Squad#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSJARED LETOLeonardo DiCapriosuicide squadTHE JOKERWarner Bros.

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP