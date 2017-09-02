Warner Bros.

For Warner Bros. and DC Comics, it is all coming up Joker in the past few weeks. Despite Wonder Woman and Justice League leading the charge for 2017 in the DCEU, all eyes seem to be on the rumors connected to Joker and the possible spin-off films for the character. While discovering the origin of the character would be interesting and seeing more with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is warranted given the bit we saw in Suicide Squad, you do have to wonder if the Clown Prince of Crime would have the weight to carry a film. He is still supposed to be a villain, of course.

That said, it does seem like Warner is interested and that means Jared Leto should get another chance to go extremely method, possibly alienating his co-stars in the process. But he’s not alone. As we reported, Leonardo DiCaprio is rumored to be up for the other Joker origin film, A separate film without Leto’s Joker and with a far different tone considering the caliber of talent being rumored for the project. But reportedly DiCaprio’s name being attached to the Joker isn’t sitting well with Leto according to The Hollywood Reporter: