Jared Leto Is Reportedly Unhappy About The Rumors Of Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Another Joker

#Leonardo DiCaprio #Suicide Squad #DC Comics
Managing Editor, Trending
09.02.17

Warner Bros.

For Warner Bros. and DC Comics, it is all coming up Joker in the past few weeks. Despite Wonder Woman and Justice League leading the charge for 2017 in the DCEU, all eyes seem to be on the rumors connected to Joker and the possible spin-off films for the character. While discovering the origin of the character would be interesting and seeing more with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is warranted given the bit we saw in Suicide Squad, you do have to wonder if the Clown Prince of Crime would have the weight to carry a film. He is still supposed to be a villain, of course.

That said, it does seem like Warner is interested and that means Jared Leto should get another chance to go extremely method, possibly alienating his co-stars in the process. But he’s not alone. As we reported, Leonardo DiCaprio is rumored to be up for the other Joker origin film, A separate film without Leto’s Joker and with a far different tone considering the caliber of talent being rumored for the project. But reportedly DiCaprio’s name being attached to the Joker isn’t sitting well with Leto according to The Hollywood Reporter:

Insiders say Jared Leto, the actor who portrayed the Clown Prince of Crime in last summer’s Suicide Squad and is slated to reprise the character not just for a sequel but for another spinoff movie (with DC villainess Harley Quinn), was caught off guard by the plans. Leto is said to have made his displeasure with the notion of multiple Jokers known to his CAA agents, and rival agency WME has been using the concern to court him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Leonardo DiCaprio#Suicide Squad#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSJARED LETOLeonardo DiCapriosuicide squadTHE JOKER

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 3 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP