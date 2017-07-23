Marvel/Disney

The new Thor: Ragnarok poster embraces the futuristic psychedelia of Asgard in all its glory, and shows off the kind of tone that we should expect out of the third Thor movie. Everything that the trailer, marketing materials, and Hall H panels at Comic-Con have described what seems to be a fun as hell romp that toes the line of Guardians of the Galaxy and what we expect out of a more traditional Marvel movie.

Let’s take a look. It’s got hints of Suicide Squad with a dash of quality missing from the recent Spider-Man: Homecoming poster:

Check out the new #ThorRagnarok #SDCC poster that just debuted in Hall H! pic.twitter.com/SjlqSHH2sX — Thor (@thorofficial) July 23, 2017

Everyone could get behind that poster. Gladiator Hulk, Cate Blanchette as the Goddess of Death. Everything about it is great. Except, it’s still missing something, right? Something crucial. It could be so good. It could be so much better… It could be elevated.

Ah, here we go.