Warner Brothers

When you ask Harry Potter fans what part of the wizarding world and it’s wide mythology they’d like to see further explored, dollars to donuts they’ll say the Marauders. The antics of Harry’s father James, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew existed at the fringes of the novels and have been the subject of hundreds upon hundreds of fanfics. While author J.K. Rowling has made it clear that she has no interest in writing a series about these ultimately tragic pranksters, fan furor hasn’t died down in the least.

In fact, Rowling scribbled out an 800 word short story about James and Sirius on a postcard, which apparently took place three years before the Potters’ deaths and had the troublemaking twosome facing off with some angry police officers after a motorcycle chase. That postcard ended up selling for £25,000 ($32,152) at a charity auction in 2008, complete with a “From the prequel I am not working on – but that was fun!” note at the end.

Unfortunately, that postcard has been stolen from the home of the purchaser, with the local Kings Heath police releasing a statement to the public to keep an out for the expensive item at resellers. According to Investigating Officer PC Paul Jauncey:

“The only people who will buy this unique piece are true Harry Potter fans. We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale, to contact police.”

Rowling herself tweeted out a signal bump to fans, advising them against purchasing the item should they come across it.

PLEASE DON'T BUY THIS IF YOU'RE OFFERED IT. Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers' freedoms by bidding for it. https://t.co/ljEQyyj9yY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2017

While everyone loves a good heist story, here’s hoping this one has a happy ending with the perp caught and thrown in Azkaban.

(H/T Rolling Stone)