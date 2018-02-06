Joel Kinnaman Already Regrets The ‘Suicide Squad’ Tattoo Will Smith Gave Him

02.06.18 12 hours ago 2 Comments

Tattoos were a recurring motif during the making of Suicide Squad, from all of the Joker’s tattoos to themed posters to all the free misspelled tattoos Margot Robbie will gladly give away. When shooting wrapped, some of the cast put Robbie’s tattoo gun to good (er, “good”) use by tattooing “SKWAD” on each other, with Will Smith tattooing the misspelling of squad on Joel Kinnaman. And while director David Ayer says he doesn’t regret Suicide Squad for even a second, one of the film’s stars has a regret to hash out.

Joel Kinnaman — who played Rick Flag and is already training to play Flag again in Suicide Squad 2 — revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that he already regrets his “SKWAD” tattoo, although we suppose some joker is going to suggest we drop the words “The” and “Tattoo Will Smith Gave Him” from the headline.

Kinnaman explained:

“That was a horrible idea. You know, don’t let a 47-year-old man without his reading glasses tattoo you. That is the life lesson. Especially when you have a very talented wife. […] It’s supposed to be a sh*tty tattoo, so that’s what it is.”

Kinnaman’s wife is tattoo artist Cleo Wattenström, who would decidedly have given him a better tattoo. As Kinnaman joked back in 2015 when he shared the photo above, “Will has many many talents, tattooing is not one of them. It was like watching a drunk baby fly a helicopter.”

(Via MTV)

