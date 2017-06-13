John Landis is a director whose work you’d definitely recognize, from his comedies (The Blues Brothers, Animal House, Trading Places, Coming To America, Three Amigos) to his horror offerings (An American Werewolf In London and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video). This week, Landis granted an incredible (and incredibly long) interview with Entertainment.ie, in which he said exactly what he thinks about many movies and the state of the film industry.
While talking about shared universes and remakes, he pointed out that they aren’t a new thing and gave his brutally honest opinion about the Marvel Cinematic Universe:
I’m bored sh*tless with the Marvel Universe now. All the superhero movies tend to be interchangeable, you always have these mass destruction of cities and huge computer-generated extravaganzas to the point where you could take a reel from any of the Marvel superhero movies and put it any of the others and nobody would notice. They’re very well-made, it’s just they’re the same thing over and over again.
