John Landis Doesn’t Mince Words About ‘The Mummy,’ Marvel Movies, Or Anything Else

#Marvel #Wonder Woman
06.13.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

John Landis is a director whose work you’d definitely recognize, from his comedies (The Blues Brothers, Animal House, Trading Places, Coming To America, Three Amigos) to his horror offerings (An American Werewolf In London and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video). This week, Landis granted an incredible (and incredibly long) interview with Entertainment.ie, in which he said exactly what he thinks about many movies and the state of the film industry.

While talking about shared universes and remakes, he pointed out that they aren’t a new thing and gave his brutally honest opinion about the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

I’m bored sh*tless with the Marvel Universe now. All the superhero movies tend to be interchangeable, you always have these mass destruction of cities and huge computer-generated extravaganzas to the point where you could take a reel from any of the Marvel superhero movies and put it any of the others and nobody would notice. They’re very well-made, it’s just they’re the same thing over and over again.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel#Wonder Woman
TAGSDARK UNIVERSEGet OuthollywoodJOHN LANDISMarvelthe mummyWonder Woman

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP