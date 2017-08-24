Margot Robbie And Jared Leto Will Reprise Their Roles As The Joker And Harley Quinn In A Standalone Movie

Warner Bros.

Two Joker-based movies in two days? What kind of fresh embrace of the Clown Prince of Crime is this? We just recently got the news that The Hangover director Todd Phillps would be tackling a Joker origin story (Red Hood?), now The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Warner Bros. is fast-tracking a standalone Joker/Harley Quinn movie that’s being described as a “criminal love story.” Margot Robbie will be back in the pigtails, and Jared Leto will be the edgelord you hate to love.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who currently direct and write NBC’s This Is US and wrote and directed Crazy Stupid Love are being brought aboard to take the reigns of what might be a spiritual sequel to Natural Born Killers. Where else could this story go, really?

In terms of the DC cinematic universe, The Joker/Harley movie will fall in line with DC’s main line of Warner Bros. movies, which means it will follow Suicide Squad and the current crop of Batman V. Superman and Wonder Woman movies as part of the main storyline, while The Batman and other films will be outside the main mythology thread.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Joker and Harley story will be out before Suicide Squad 2.

