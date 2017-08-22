The Joker Will Reportedly Get His Own Solo Origin Film Courtesy Of Martin Scorsese And The Director Of ‘The Hangover’

#Batman
Trending Writer
08.22.17

Warner Bros.

Batman nemesis and 2016’s Edgelord of the Year The Joker is getting the spotlight to himself in a future film. At least, that’s where things seem to be headed.

Deadline reports that a Joker spinoff film is in its early stages with some behind-the-scenes star power helping usher the motion picture to the big screen. The film is being designed as a showcase for The Joker’s origin story and is being used as a launching point for a set of films under a new WB/DC banner that will “expand the canon of DC properties and create unique storylines with different actors playing the iconic characters.” Sounds like a bit of a big deal.

Todd Phillips, director of Old School and The Hangover trilogy, is reportedly at the helm for the film and is co-writing the script. Martin Scorsese is said to be serving as a producer on the project, although The Hollywood Reporter claims the Scorsese connection is far from guaranteed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Batman
TAGSBatmanMARTIN SCORSESETHE JOKERTODD PHILLIPS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP