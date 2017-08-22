Warner Bros.

Batman nemesis and 2016’s Edgelord of the Year The Joker is getting the spotlight to himself in a future film. At least, that’s where things seem to be headed.

Deadline reports that a Joker spinoff film is in its early stages with some behind-the-scenes star power helping usher the motion picture to the big screen. The film is being designed as a showcase for The Joker’s origin story and is being used as a launching point for a set of films under a new WB/DC banner that will “expand the canon of DC properties and create unique storylines with different actors playing the iconic characters.” Sounds like a bit of a big deal.

Todd Phillips, director of Old School and The Hangover trilogy, is reportedly at the helm for the film and is co-writing the script. Martin Scorsese is said to be serving as a producer on the project, although The Hollywood Reporter claims the Scorsese connection is far from guaranteed.