The first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom premiers tonight during the football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on NBC. In the lead-up to its release, Universal has been dropping new videos every day, including one of Chris Pratt petting a baby dinosaur (probably the same one seen above), an evacuation scene, a teaser with a new hybrid dinosaur, and a parody video chock-full of Jurassic Park references.

Now they’ve released a featurette showing the extent of some of the action sequences, the minute details of the practical effects, and — of course — our first look at Jeff Goldblum’s return as Dr. Ian Malcolm, who re-enters our lives saying, “Here I am, talkin’ about dinosaurs again.” Go on…

We’re not sure how Goldblum fits in to the plot details we know so far (is he going to help Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters evacuate dinosaurs from a volcano-imperiled island?), nor do we know why he’s in a courtroom (charged with having a “deplorable excess of personality” perhaps?), but we’ll take it.