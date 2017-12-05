Chris Pratt wakes up a new dinosaur — and seems to get into a staring contest with it — in another teaser for the full Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer which will premier this Thursday on NBC during the New Orleans Saints versus the Atlanta Falcons football game. Universal is apparently releasing several teasers in the lead-up to the trailer; we’ve already seen Chris Pratt pet a baby dinosaur and tell Bryce Dallas Howard and Justice Smith to make a run for it (in case the stampede of dinosaurs and erupting volcano hadn’t already persuaded them to run).
Pratt premiered the new teaser during Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, where he was also on hand to sing a duet of “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” with guest host Chris Stapleton. The teaser shows a mysterious new dinosaur, as hinted at in the official synopsis:
With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful franchises in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs — along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
