Chris Pratt wakes up a new dinosaur — and seems to get into a staring contest with it — in another teaser for the full Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer which will premier this Thursday on NBC during the New Orleans Saints versus the Atlanta Falcons football game. Universal is apparently releasing several teasers in the lead-up to the trailer; we’ve already seen Chris Pratt pet a baby dinosaur and tell Bryce Dallas Howard and Justice Smith to make a run for it (in case the stampede of dinosaurs and erupting volcano hadn’t already persuaded them to run).

Pratt premiered the new teaser during Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, where he was also on hand to sing a duet of “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” with guest host Chris Stapleton. The teaser shows a mysterious new dinosaur, as hinted at in the official synopsis: