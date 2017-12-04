Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom finds its way into theaters next June 22nd, but the first trailer will find its way onto small screens this Thursday night during NBC’s coverage of the football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons. Universal has already been teasing the trailer (because trailers for trailers are a thing that exists) with small snippets of footage, including Chris Pratt petting a baby dinosaur (be still, my heart) and now with two more brief videos.
The first teaser above stars Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) fleeing from a volcanic eruption and a full-on dinosaur stampede (cool band name alert) and warning Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing, minus the high heels) and Justice Smith, who is playing a young scientist about whom little has been revealed yet. Directing the film this time around is J.A. Bayona, known for scarier fare like The Orphanage and A Monster Calls. Some of his atmospheric directing style has already been hinted at by some of the footage, but hopefully we’ll still see the dinosaurs clearly in all that atmosphere.
Speaking of not being able to see sh*t, the other sneak peek is below, if you can make out anything between the Christmas tree reflected in TV screen while the camera is set too far back. Although I’ll admit I perked up a little when the Jurassic Park theme played.
Nope.
Before we get the “I can’t believe they are making a trailer FOR the trailer! Ugh it’s the worst!” comments, know that if you clicked on the youtube video then you are part of the problem.
I don’t mind it. In fact, I wish more industries took this initiative. “Sir, here is a teaser of your dinner, a single asparagus and a small piece of steak. The rest of the meal will be out later this week”.
“Sir, here is the sleeve for the shirt you ordered. The rest shall arrive on Thursday”
“Sir, our professional pole dancers take off one legging. The rest comes off on Thursday”….wait, that’s actually what that industry is really like.