Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom finds its way into theaters next June 22nd, but the first trailer will find its way onto small screens this Thursday night during NBC’s coverage of the football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons. Universal has already been teasing the trailer (because trailers for trailers are a thing that exists) with small snippets of footage, including Chris Pratt petting a baby dinosaur (be still, my heart) and now with two more brief videos.

The first teaser above stars Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) fleeing from a volcanic eruption and a full-on dinosaur stampede (cool band name alert) and warning Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing, minus the high heels) and Justice Smith, who is playing a young scientist about whom little has been revealed yet. Directing the film this time around is J.A. Bayona, known for scarier fare like The Orphanage and A Monster Calls. Some of his atmospheric directing style has already been hinted at by some of the footage, but hopefully we’ll still see the dinosaurs clearly in all that atmosphere.

Speaking of not being able to see sh*t, the other sneak peek is below, if you can make out anything between the Christmas tree reflected in TV screen while the camera is set too far back. Although I’ll admit I perked up a little when the Jurassic Park theme played.

(Via CBM)