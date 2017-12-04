Chris Pratt Advises You To ‘Run’ In A New ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Teaser

#Chris Pratt #Jurassic World
Entertainment Editor
12.04.17

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom finds its way into theaters next June 22nd, but the first trailer will find its way onto small screens this Thursday night during NBC’s coverage of the football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons. Universal has already been teasing the trailer (because trailers for trailers are a thing that exists) with small snippets of footage, including Chris Pratt petting a baby dinosaur (be still, my heart) and now with two more brief videos.

The first teaser above stars Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) fleeing from a volcanic eruption and a full-on dinosaur stampede (cool band name alert) and warning Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing, minus the high heels) and Justice Smith, who is playing a young scientist about whom little has been revealed yet. Directing the film this time around is J.A. Bayona, known for scarier fare like The Orphanage and A Monster Calls. Some of his atmospheric directing style has already been hinted at by some of the footage, but hopefully we’ll still see the dinosaurs clearly in all that atmosphere.

Speaking of not being able to see sh*t, the other sneak peek is below, if you can make out anything between the Christmas tree reflected in TV screen while the camera is set too far back. Although I’ll admit I perked up a little when the Jurassic Park theme played.

(Via CBM)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Pratt#Jurassic World
TAGSbryce dallas howardCHRIS PRATTJ.A. BayonaJURASSIC PARKJURASSIC WORLDJURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOMJUSTICE SMITH

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP