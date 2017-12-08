The First ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Is Here Because Life Finds A Way

12.07.17

After some enticing teases, the first proper trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has arrived. Open the door, get on the floor, everybody walk the dinosaur.

Debuting during Thursday Night Football, the trailer reacquaints us with Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm and he offers a dire warning for humanity about our fate if we’re not responsible with how we co-exist with dinosaurs. (After the previous events in the franchise, you’d think that’d be sorted out by now.) Dr. Malcolm’s warning is backed up by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard being in frequent danger amid some majestic looking dinos and what appears to be a variety of frightening circumstances that could doom us all, including our dino pals.

Here’s the plot Universal is teasing for the blockbuster sequel…

It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

Lava! Conspiracies! Missing raptors! Should be fun. The visuals served up tease a lot of exciting action and an abundance of really dangerous situations for our heroes.

