Watch The ‘Justice League’ Trailer From Comic-Con Here

One of the Comic Con attractions guaranteed to get attendees in a tizzy held up its end of the bargain on Saturday. DC unveiled a special “sneak peek” at this year’s superhero blockbuster Justice League and now it’s available for the entire world to watch, enjoy and obsess over.

The beefy four-minute exclusive trailer for the DC Comics shindig has Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg dealing with serious danger and a never-ending supply of big-ass explosions. The tone combines the darker aura of DC’s movie output with a bit more of the whiz bang adventure qualities of this year’s Wonder Woman. Wisecracks get their share of the spotlight too. (I might be absorbed and interpreting things funny, mind you.)

The carnival of action, quips and J.K. Simmons doing his own brand Commissioner Gordon has a lot of things going on at once, so it’s almost enough to make you worried you’ve seen 75% of the movie already. If Justice League is largely Aquaman SURFING ON HIS ENEMIES sign us up already.

