Wonder Woman Facts You Should Know | HitFix

Watch The ‘Justice League’ Trailer From Comic-Con Here

#DC Universe #Justice League #Comic-Con #DC Comics
Trending Writer
07.22.17

One of the Comic Con attractions guaranteed to get attendees in a tizzy held up its end of the bargain on Saturday. DC unveiled a special “sneak peek” at this year’s superhero blockbuster Justice League and now it’s available for the entire world to watch, enjoy and obsess over.

The beefy four-minute exclusive trailer for the DC Comics shindig has Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg dealing with serious danger and a never-ending supply of big-ass explosions. The tone combines the darker aura of DC’s movie output with a bit more of the whiz bang adventure qualities of this year’s Wonder Woman. Wisecracks get their share of the spotlight too. (I might be absorbed and interpreting things funny, mind you.)

The carnival of action, quips and J.K. Simmons doing his own brand Commissioner Gordon has a lot of things going on at once, so it’s almost enough to make you worried you’ve seen 75% of the movie already. If Justice League is largely Aquaman SURFING ON HIS ENEMIES sign us up already.

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Universe#Justice League#Comic-Con#DC Comics
TAGScomic conDC COMICSDC UniverseJustice League

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 4 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 4 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 5 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 5 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP