Warner Bros.

After Justice League left critics and fans feeling mixed, a passionate Zack Snyder fan took to Change.org to write a 2,400-word manifesto spelling out exactly how Warner Bros., Joss Whedon, and most offensively in their eyes, Danny Elfman ruined what was likely going to be a perfect follow-up to Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman. Possibly in slow motion.

The petition has gained traction, gathering over 70,000 signatures, and now they’re calling for Warner Bros. to release Snyder’s original cut of Justice League — the one Snyder didn’t feel was ready to release and handed over to Joss Whedon after a personal tragedy earlier this year.

Maybe this is due to fans and critics both agreeing that Batman v. Superman‘s extended cut was better than the somewhat incoherent theatrical release, or it could be because of some recently-leaked scenes. It’s hard to say what fans definitively want, considering quite a few of them also enjoyed the film that currently clocks at a svelte two hours in length.

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the movie will get some sort of extended edition at some point, but whether it will strictly adhere to Snyder’s “vision” with Tom Holkenborg’s (AKA Junkie XL) score, is probably unlikely. It would be interesting to see, though.

(Via AV Club)