Warner Bros.

There has been a lot to come out about the involvement of Joss Whedon in Justice League over the past week. Ben Affleck spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the “unique visions” both Whedon and Zack Snyder brought to the production and it was noted that recent reshoots were bringing about a change in tone for some of the movie, particularly with the character Cyborg. But now a new rumor is spreading online that indicates there’s more than just tone being shifted in the film and it isn’t really fair to Zack Snyder.

Whedon came on to replace to Snyder after the director decided to step away due to the tragic death of his daughter. The Avengers director had been involved in the film and was convinced to take over by Snyder once the decision had been made. But the latest rumor seems to indicate that Whedon was brought on to “lighten” Justice League and to redo the ending that was originally planned under Snyder.

According to ScreenRant, Batman On Film‘s Bill Ramey was told by a “well-placed” source that Snyder’s version of the film was “unwatchable” and the current reshoots, tone changes, and shifts are part of that. It was echoed by SlashFilm’s Peter Sciretta, who noted that Wheedon would be shifting the ending of the film away from a cliffhanger based on the arrival of the villain Darkseid that would lead into the second film. Sciretta runs down the details of the original plan, where Steppenwolf is the lead-in to Darkseid and plays the “Silver Surfer” role to Darkseid’s “Galactus.” None of this is too mindblowing considering it was teased in Batman V Superman, but it is a troubling rumor for where the DC Comics movies are going from this point forward.