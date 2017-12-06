Warner Bros.

The results from the release of Justice League have likely been underwhelming for DC Comics fans and Warner Bros. The latest reports say the film may not top the box office returns for Man Of Steel, though this does not seem to have scuttled the future of the DCEU at Warner. But over at The Wrap, fans are getting a look at what might’ve been with Justice League courtesy of the film’s original script.

The script predates the end of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel, with a universe that is already full of heroes and villains from across DC Comics’ history. As Slash Film points out, the script featured 28 supporting characters along with the main members of the Justice League and Darkseid as the main villain. According to The Wrap, the story would begin with a Darkseid’s minion Desaad stealing Kryptonite during what they call “a stunning set piece between Batman, Superman, KGBeast, Killer Croc and Lex Luthor that includes a shark tank shattering on the upper floors of Lexcorp Tower“: