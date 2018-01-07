Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder sure as sugar isn’t what you’d consider a critical darling, but he’s definitely a director with die-hard believers in his filmmaking style. As you may have noticed, a bit of a fuss has been kicked up by a segment of fans demanding to see the Snyder cut of Justice League as opposed to the theatrical cut where Joss Whedon came onboard. One collection of fans took their interest in seeing what a MAXIMUM Snyder cut of Justice League right to Warner Bros., complete with cosplayers on the mission too.

Organized by YouTuber Itzmoe, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign made its way to Burbank to nudge the WB to give the world Snyder’s version of the DC combo hero adventure. Itzmoe stressed in the accompanying’s Facebook event page that this was a pro-Snyder gathering and not a venue for trashing the other key Warner Bros. and Justice League players.

**ABSOLUTELY NO SHIRTS/ SIGNS INSULTING WB/ JOSS/ ETC. WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE PHOTO!*** We want to show support for Zack Snyder, so we want to focus on our support and love for him and his work, NOT dissing others, so DO NOT bring shirts/ signs insulting others or you won’t be allowed in the photo. We don’t want to embarrass Zack and give Zack Snyder fans a bad name. We want to show him how much we appreciate him and make this a photo that he would be happy to share. PLEASE share this around everywhere so we can have a large group in the photo supporting Zack and his JL cut!!!

Oh my gosh, look at this loud, crazy protest! Yeah, lame YouTubers & media reporting misinformation, we were just going 2 take a photo! 😂 Thanks 2 Leo 4 taking it & EVERYONE who showed up! ❤#ReleaseTheSnyderCut #ReleaseTheSnyderCutPhoto#ILoveZackSnyder #JusticeLeague #DCEU pic.twitter.com/f7qK53oCKz — Itzmoe (@itzmoe) January 6, 2018

Will this trek inspire Warner Bros. to release a version of Justice League that’s billed as the Snyder cut? It’s hard to say, but it’s also not unreasonable to think Warner would include a full-on Snyder version in their home release if they could. The anemic box office totals for DC’s superhero event movie didn’t exactly scream “we’ve made enough money” to the world.

