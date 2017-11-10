Warner Bros.

Justice League opens in seven days, but some lucky so-and-so’s snagged seats at an early screening. The social media embargo lifted this afternoon, so these critics were finally able to share some early reactions on Twitter, with that new 280-character limit giving them more room to dish details.

It wasn’t all positive (we’ll get to that), but one opinion many people shared was that the team chemistry is great and the characters’ personalities are true to the comics. One character who especially garnered praise was The Flash (Ezra Miller), so expect Flashpoint to definitely move forward, possibly with another fan favorite helping Barry along the way.

Every Justice League character had their own time to shine and was sick! No doubt the ⚡️became my fave (and I think everyone will be in love with Ezra, protect that nerd please!)

There's negatives about JL, but I'm sure it will be covered in the future films!🤘🏼Still..DOPE❗️ — Ken Pejoro (@Powerless_ness) November 10, 2017

Justice League is better than expected, but not a home run. The interaction between the team is a lot of fun. The film sends the DCEU in a hopeful direction in line with where the brand should be headed. Flash and Aquaman steal the show. Cyborg and villain are the weak links. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 10, 2017

Justice League is the super heroes we've been waiting for. Aquaman rocks. Cyborg is bad-ass. The Flash is awesome. Wonder Woman builds from an already great standalone. Batman assembles them and it's great. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017