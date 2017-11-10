The First Reactions To The ‘Justice League’ Early Screening Have Arrived

11.10.17

Warner Bros.

Justice League opens in seven days, but some lucky so-and-so’s snagged seats at an early screening. The social media embargo lifted this afternoon, so these critics were finally able to share some early reactions on Twitter, with that new 280-character limit giving them more room to dish details.

It wasn’t all positive (we’ll get to that), but one opinion many people shared was that the team chemistry is great and the characters’ personalities are true to the comics. One character who especially garnered praise was The Flash (Ezra Miller), so expect Flashpoint to definitely move forward, possibly with another fan favorite helping Barry along the way.

