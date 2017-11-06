‘Justice League’ Stars Want A Marvel And DC Crossover Movie

With Marvel landing a huge opening weekend for Thor: Ragnarok and Warner/DC’s Justice League tracking to make about the same amount of money ($120 million) in its opening weekend, superheroes are still big business and fans will continue the Marvel vs. DC feud. But could the feud ever be set aside for a Marvel/DC crossover movie? Most of the stars of Justice League would like to see that happen, as News Asia learned when they posed the question while interviewing most of the cast.

“I don’t own either company, but I think it would be great,” said Ben Affleck. Ray Fisher was also interested, but with a caveat: “I would love to see some of these characters fight one another, that would be really awesome to see, but you also want to make sure that you maintain your own style and integrity.”

Jason Momoa was the most animated in his response to the question. “I would love to be [in a crossover],” He said, adding, “Hell yeah! I mean like, [Chris] Hemsworth, I love him. It’s like, to be next to Thor, or to be next to the Hulk. […] ‘Oh, I’m going to take you out on the water and drown your ass.’ ”