Getty Image

The early reactions are in for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and it seems like it will be a classic experience for fans of the franchise. But the effect the film will have on fans is nothing compared to the way it has changed the life of young actress Kelly Marie Tran. Tran plays Rose Tico in the new film and is poised to become a new favorite among the constantly growing roster of Star Wars characters. But as pointed out at the New York Daily News, Tran was working a full-time office job just a few years ago while auditioning for roles that never came through.

As she tells the Daily News, her parents were Vietnamese refugees who worked so Tran and her sister would “have choice”:

“That was purely it. My parents never had the luxury of having a dream… “I remember thinking I was living for multiple generations, and if I wasn’t pursuing something that made me happy, if I wasn’t really living to my fullest, then I wouldn’t really be doing them justice.”

She then landed the role of Rose after being chosen by director Rian Johnson following a 5-month audition process for the character. And to see how much this role means to Tran, you only have to look at her reaction on the red carpet during the premiere.