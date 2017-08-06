Kevin Conroy, The Legendary Voice Of Batman, Performed The Chilling Final Monologue From ‘The Dark Knight’

08.06.17 2 hours ago

Adam West was a legendary Batman. Michael Keaton did a fine job under the cowl (if you wanna get nuts, he’ll get nuts). And while Batman had a rough spell with the somewhat underrated Val Kilmer and the definitely miscast George Clooney, most can agree that things got back on track when Christopher Nolan cast Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader. It was Batman Begins and especially The Dark Knight that elevated Bats from an uber-popular superhero, to a character that popular culture finally recognized as layered and far less sympathetic than most would think.

But after Adam West and Michael Keaton, but before everyone else (Batfleck outchea), the longest-running man behind Batman, Kevin Conroy, has been holding it down delivering high-quality performances as Bruce Wayne and his alter ego for over 20 years. Even if he’s not on-camera, he’s got a lower face that would be perfect for a Batman. I digress.

Conroy joined Rob Paulsen on Nerdist’s Talkin’ Toons podcast and finally put his own unique spin on what many consider to be the definitive monologue in Nolan’s Batman trilogy. Bale’s weird gravelly growl wasn’t completely terrible, but Conroy’s trademark voice makes you want to get up and unite the citizens of Gotham. It’s stunning and perfect.

