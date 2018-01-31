Marvel

There have been plenty of rumors and fan rumblings over where the acquisition of Fox by Disney leaves the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the properties they’d potentially receive after the deal. While cramming the X-Men and Fantastic Four into any of the current slate of Marvel movies isn’t a reality, some out there still have hope that it could happen. The truth according to Kevin Feige is that any potential deals with the Fox merger won’t affect what is already scheduled from Marvel and the end of Phase 3.

Feige spoke with Vulture during a press junket for Black Panther on Tuesday, revealing that he only found out about the merger when it was reported in the press and most of the discussion seems to be “above my pay grade”: