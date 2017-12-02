Warner Bros.

The existence of a Zack Snyder cut of Justice League is still up in the air. Fans are petitioning to see it, but reports indicate that it doesn’t exist or likely will never be in a finished product. That hasn’t stopped numerous leaks, unverified reports, and Kevin Smith from talking about it. Smith brought up the topic on his Fat Man On Batman podcast, following a thread shared on Reddit and other unverified avenues detailing a cut of Justice League that was screened for test audiences.

While the story itself is not sourced on the podcast, SyFy Wire notes that a member of Smith’s audience verified what he is reading and it also falls in line with the details shared in The Wrap’s extensive look at Justice League‘s production and release. For Smith, he’s hoping Warner would at least put out the film as some sort of extra according to SyFy Wire: